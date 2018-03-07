news

A teenager from Indonesia has claimed to have laid 20 eggs in the past two years, completely baffling doctors.

Akmal, a 14-year-old boy is believed to have been laying eggs since 2016. When cracked open Akmal’s father claims the eggs laid by his son appear to be either all yolk or all white.

The 14-year-old has been repeatedly hospitalized for his condition, and recently laid two eggs in front of doctors. His father Rusli said:

‘In two years he laid 18 eggs and two today, so in total there have been 20. I cracked the first egg and its content as all yellow, no white.’

But doctors are baffled by his condition, saying its ‘impossible’ for eggs to form inside the human body, the Daily Mail reported.

A representative from the hospital said: ‘Our suspicion is that the eggs were deliberately shoved into Akmal’s rectum. But we did not see it directly.’

Akmal’s father denied this. This were his words to the local media ‘He never swallowed eggs whole, why would he do that?’

The teenager has been quarantined by doctors to study his condition at Syekh Yusuf Hospital in Gowa.