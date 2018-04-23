Company driver fired for watching TV while driving

news

A tour bus driver in New York has lost his job after a video showed him watching Television while driving a bus load of passengers from Manhattan to Woodbury Commons in Orange County.

A passenger by name, Barry Fisk filmed the video from the back seat without the knowledge of errant driver.

From the video, the driver is seen almost paying more attention to TV shows on his phone than the steering wheel.

Fearing damage to its brand, Get Your Guide, the tour company did not hesitate to sack Barry Fisk after the video became public.

The company’s spokesperson told KABC-TV that: "In this case, the driver in question was in breach of local law and our own safety standards, and we regret that our customer Barry Fisk was put in an unsafe situation as a result.”

He added that: "We've reached out personally to Mr. Fisk with a full refund and our sincere apologies."