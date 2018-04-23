Home > Filla >

Company driver fired for watching TV while driving


Video Company driver fired for watching TV while driving

A passenger by name, Barry Fisk filmed the video from the back seat without the knowledge of errant driver.

  • Published:
Company driver fired for watching TV while driving play

Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A tour bus driver in New York has lost his job after a video showed him watching Television while driving a bus load of passengers from Manhattan to Woodbury Commons in Orange County.

A passenger by name, Barry Fisk filmed the video from the back seat without the knowledge of errant driver.

From the video, the driver is seen almost paying more attention to TV shows on his phone than the steering wheel.

Fearing damage to its brand, Get Your Guide, the tour company did not hesitate to sack Barry Fisk after the video became public.

READ MORE: Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son

Company driver fired for watching TV while driving play

Company driver fired for watching TV while driving

 

The company’s spokesperson told KABC-TV that: "In this case, the driver in question was in breach of local law and our own safety standards, and we regret that our customer Barry Fisk was put in an unsafe situation as a result.”

He added that: "We've reached out personally to Mr. Fisk with a full refund and our sincere apologies."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bloody: Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
What's Written Is Written: Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son What's Written Is Written Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
Ignorance Of The Law: Woman arrested and fined for possessing an apple Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined for possessing an apple
Smart Youth: Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business
Dangerous Love: Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Museveni: Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video] Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: The mouth is for eating not for oral sex Pulse Filla The mouth is for eating not for oral sex
Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Ibrah Wan: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police Ibrah Wan Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police



Top Articles

1 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel down...bullet
2 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail...bullet
3 Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing...bullet
4 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into...bullet
7 In Mozambique News students bathed with urine and faeces in...bullet
8 Defiance “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be...bullet
9 Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for...bullet
10 Video Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of...bullet

Related Articles

What's Written Is Written Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive son
Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined for possessing an apple
Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex
Smart Youth Nigerian youth turn President Buhari's insult into business
In Japan World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
In India Death penalty for rapists of kids under 12 years of age
Hilarious Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?
Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel down to show respect
Defiance “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side chick” - Lady
Video Young millionaire Ibrah brags about the cost of his perfumes and we are startled

Top Videos

1 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
4 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split...bullet
5 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
6 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers'...bullet
8 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet
9 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole...bullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Japan World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
Gen Murtala Muhammed on the N20 note
General Murtala Mohammed 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising leaders was assassinated