Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated

Michael Akpan-Isaiah allegedly committed the abominable offence at Borokiri Sand Field located in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt.

A magistrate’s court in Nigeria has remanded a 41-year-old father in prison custody after he admitted to having defiled all his four daughters whose ages range between two and seventeen.

Excerpts of the charge sheet reads: “That you, Michael Akpan Isaiah, sometime in April, 2018, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of (name withheld) without her consent.

That you, Michael Akpan Isaiah, sometime in May, 2018, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of (name withheld) aged 7 years old.”

Though the man said he committed the act as a result of manipulation, lawyer from Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) who is representing the victims rubbished the claim, saying the suspect was in his right senses when he had forceful sexual intercourse with his four little children.

Fortune Ada Ndah said: “The accused has been forcefully sleeping with his daughters for the past three years.”

She told news men: “Medical diagnosis conducted on the children showed they have been defiled.

“FIDA is not happy about this irresponsible act of a man to his daughters.

“We will ensure the matter is prosecuted to act as a deterrent to others,” she vowed.

Chief Magistrate Zinnah Alikor who described the offence as abominable declined jurisdiction over the trial and referred it the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. The magistrate then remanded the suspect and adjourned the case sine die.

