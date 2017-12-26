news

A member of car snatching syndicate that has been terrorising Nigeria’s Benue state capital, Makurdi gave an interesting revelation of how his gang manages to rob their victims without necessarily hurting them.

According to Africanspotlight.com, the suspect made the disclosure when he and other members were arrested in various parts of the country where they had been terrorising residents.

Speaking after their arrest one of the robbers said in the case of one of the victims, they saw him having sex with a woman in the car and ordered them to get out and hand over the keys.

“We stole the Lexus jeep from a woman in Ankpa quarters but it was not at gun point. We did not carry arms. My friends and I broke into the compound and saw the woman in the parlour with her husband and we asked for the key and they gave us. We took the car and drove off and sold it to Pastor Anayo for N650,000.

The suspected criminal added that, “For the red Highlander, we met one man in the dead of the night at David Mark bye-pass having sex with a woman in the vehicle. We accosted them and asked them to get out of the car and give us the key and he obliged and we took the vehicle and changed the colour from its initial green to red and sold it to Eze at the cost of N1m.”

It is a bit unclear if his emphasis on the claim that they went to rob without carrying arms was to mean that they are harmless robbers and for that reason should be left off the hook.