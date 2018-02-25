Home > Filla >

Pastor impregnates, kills chorister and other witnesses


In Nigeria Pastor impregnates, kills chorister and other witnesses

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Senior Pastor of a church, Alter of Grace Ministries, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor has reportedly impregnated a chorister and killed two others.

Okoroafor was arrested in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and paraded by the Rivers State Police Command.

The Pastor who claims not to know what came over him to have carried out such heinous act impregnated the chorister identified as Olumma Onweagba, reportedly killed her after he pressured her to terminate the pregnancy, to which she refused.

The corpses were recovered from within the premises of the church, Alter of Grace Ministries near Izuom market in oyigbo.

The Police said:

“We discovered that the Pastor was having an amorous affair with one of the deceased, Uloma. The Pastor manipulated the two women on the 10th of December by first luring Concila to an uncompleted building and killed her there“After strangulating the late Concilia, he then took Uloma with Christabel in a tricycle to an isolated farm at Igberu road and gruesomely murdered her in the surrounding overgrown Bush with the baby strapped to her back She was suffocated with the wrapper she used in strapping the baby to her back.”

The Rivers State Police Command further said that suspect will be charged to court next week as his church, located Izuoma-Afam in Oyigbo Local Government area has already been sealed.

The victim is a 19 year old girl and was a virgin before the boy who goes by the name Uche Rienne engaged her in sexual intercourse and sent her to the village where unprintable things were done to her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In South African: Female student arrested with marijuana in school In South African Female student arrested with marijuana in school
Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God
Street Life: Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos' Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos'
Shocking: Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member Shocking Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member
Volta Region: Two missing boys found dead in taxi Volta Region Two missing boys found dead in taxi
Break Up: Woman divorces husband after he refused to buy her shawarma Break Up Woman divorces husband after he refused to buy her shawarma

Recommended Videos

Video: Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train
Video: Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze
Pulse Filla: Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses Pulse Filla Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction “Please, we are thieves, not armed robbers” –...bullet
2 Inside Story Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media?bullet
3 Tenterhooks Another popular musician with huge following will die...bullet
4 In Nigeria Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after...bullet
5 Shocking Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a...bullet
6 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than...bullet
7 Volta Region Two missing boys found dead in taxibullet
8 Daring Model arrives on date with only body paintbullet
9 Breach Of Contract Trader remanded for refusing to pay...bullet
10 21 century A tribe where men offer wives to visitors...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablazebullet
2 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being used...bullet
3 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
4 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
5 Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a...bullet
6 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
7 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet
8 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering...bullet
9 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
10 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by...bullet

Filla

Photos Pastor miraculously resurrects after being declared dead
Domestic Violence
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
A teenage girl complained of her father's disinterest in sending her to school.
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Graphic Content
Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth