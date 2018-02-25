Pastor impregnates, kills chorister and other witnesses

news

Nigerian Senior Pastor of a church, Alter of Grace Ministries, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor has reportedly impregnated a chorister and killed two others.

Okoroafor was arrested in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and paraded by the Rivers State Police Command.

The Pastor who claims not to know what came over him to have carried out such heinous act impregnated the chorister identified as Olumma Onweagba, reportedly killed her after he pressured her to terminate the pregnancy, to which she refused.

The corpses were recovered from within the premises of the church, Alter of Grace Ministries near Izuom market in oyigbo.

The Police said:

“We discovered that the Pastor was having an amorous affair with one of the deceased, Uloma. The Pastor manipulated the two women on the 10th of December by first luring Concila to an uncompleted building and killed her there“After strangulating the late Concilia, he then took Uloma with Christabel in a tricycle to an isolated farm at Igberu road and gruesomely murdered her in the surrounding overgrown Bush with the baby strapped to her back She was suffocated with the wrapper she used in strapping the baby to her back.”

The Rivers State Police Command further said that suspect will be charged to court next week as his church, located Izuoma-Afam in Oyigbo Local Government area has already been sealed.

