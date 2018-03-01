Home > Filla >

Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life


It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life

Mia Khlaifa, according to reports, was a popular and well sought after porn actress, but had to bow out and it was not clear what could have contributed to the nose-diving of her career. She has now made it clear that threats fro ISSIS members compelled her to quit acting porn.

  • Published:
Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life play

Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former pornography star has revealed that she was compelled to bring her career in the pornography industry due to threats from ISSIS members on her life.

Mia Khlaifa, according to reports, was a popular and well sought after porn actress, but had to bow out and it was not clear what could have contributed to the nose-diving of her career.

However, in an interview with Lance Armstrong, she made it clear that she had taken the decision to quit acting pornography following threats on her life by the dreaded terrorist group.

The treats started trickling in when in one of her videos she was seen doing the immoral thing while wearing the hijab, and apparently that seemed to be an abomination to the Islamic religion whose interest the terrorist group claims to be championing.

Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life play

Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life

 

READ MORE: Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers”

Mia Khlaifa said: “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me.”

She added that: “Because you can’t show weakness. That’s exactly what [ISIS is] looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

Mia whose porn career started in Miami lasted for only three months. She said she got involved in the act when one day she did a boob job for someone who had approached her.

The beautiful young lady said: “I thought about it for two weeks and made the mistake of saying yes and going in. As soon as I started to gain popularity, that’s when I was like, ‘Get the fuck out of this’ … this was not what I was trying to do whatsoever.

 “I just wanted to let loose and rebel a little bit. It didn’t validate me. Nothing like that ever does. That’s not what you should be doing to try and build your self-esteem.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gang Bang: Father, young son jointly rape little daughter Gang Bang Father, young son jointly rape little daughter
Erotic Stuff: Woman has had sex with 3 Uber drivers since ditching ex Erotic Stuff Woman has had sex with 3 Uber drivers since ditching ex
Just To Feel Good: Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers”  Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers” 
Overexcitement: Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death during celebration Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death during celebration
Insanity? Father and son arrested for raping little daughter in a gang rape style Insanity? Father and son arrested for raping little daughter in a gang rape style
Jealousy? Impotent man consents to wife’s sex with landlady’s son Jealousy? Impotent man consents to wife’s sex with landlady’s son

Recommended Videos

Pulse Buzz App: How To Use The Mobile App Pulse Buzz App How To Use The Mobile App
Pulse Buzz App: Full Hype Video Pulse Buzz App Full Hype Video
Video: Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a Transport company to his wife on her birthday Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a Transport company to his wife on her birthday



Top Articles

1 Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men crybullet
2 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test...bullet
3 Mind Blowing I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week...bullet
4 Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death...bullet
5 Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting her of...bullet
6 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet
7 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with...bullet
8 Amazing Bravado We rob because politicians are stealing...bullet
9 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit...bullet
10 Double Double Man who married two ladies at a go...bullet

Related Articles

Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers” 
Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death during celebration
Insanity? Father and son arrested for raping little daughter in a gang rape style
Jealousy? Impotent man consents to wife’s sex with landlady’s son
Bestiality 26-year-old man marries sheep after he was caught having sex with the ewe
Lesson For All 51-year-old woman sentenced for forwarding WhatsApp sex video to others
Mind Blowing I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week to his wedding - Lady confesses
Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men cry
Subtle Antichrist? 714 churches closed down over poor sanitation and safety standards
Finally Men, stop looking for your partners’ 'G-spot', it doesn’t exist – Scientists

Top Videos

1 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a...bullet
2 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
3 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
4 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make son go...bullet
7 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
9 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up...bullet
10 Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant...bullet

Filla

26-year-old man marries sheep after having sex with the ewe
Bestiality 26-year-old man marries sheep after he was caught having sex with the ewe
A woman, not pictured, reportedly admitted selling her newborn baby for N350,000, intended to be used to pay tuition fees for three other children.
Hardship Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids
The husband of the complainant, Gbenga Olashuyi, alleged that his wife gave consent to an Alfa who slept with her.
'Juju' Wealth seeker gets Alfa to sleep with wife for money making ritual
Pulse Nigeria launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app
Pulse Buzz App Pulse launches all new, entertaining, super fast mobile app