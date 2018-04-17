Home > Filla >

Primary school dropout arrested after operating a clinic for 4 years


Conman Primary school dropout arrested after establishing and operating a clinic for 4 years

Abdulrahman Mohammed was arrested on Monday and police have revealed that he had administered intravenous injections to patients and also collected blood and urine samples for diagnosis

  • Published:
Primary school dropout arrested after operating a clinic for 4 years play

Primary school dropout arrested after operating a clinic for 4 years
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Lagos, Nigeria have arrested a primary school dropout who is alleged to have established and operated a clinic at Idi-Araba area in Mushin for four years.

Abdulrahman Mohammed was arrested on Monday and police have revealed that he had administered intravenous injections to patients and also collected blood and urine samples for diagnosis, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

The Lagos state police commissioner, CP Edgal Imohimi is quoted as having told newsmen that: “Detectives from the Area D Command, Mushin, arrested one Abdulrahman Mohammed, a native of Ran Village in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State for operating as a medical doctor at 3, Bamishile Street, Idi -Araba, whereas his education stopped at primary school level.

Primary school dropout arrested after operating a clinic for 4 years play

Primary school dropout arrested after operating a clinic for 4 years

 

READ MORE: Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small

“Further investigation into the activities of Abdulrahman Mohammed, who has been impersonating as a medical doctor for the past four years revealed that he had been administrating intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.

“He is cooperating with the police and we are working with him to ensure all unregistered drug stores are clamped down.”

The suspect, Abdulrahman Mohammed has reportedly denied having posed as a medical doctor.

He said: “I was a hawker. I was hawking drugs before I decided to open a pharmacy. I did not finish my primary school and I was not taught to sell the drugs.

“My pharmacy was not licensed. I do not treat people. I do not collect blood or urine samples. I only sell the kits and people come to buy it.

“For the thermometer, people used to come and check their temperature and other things by themselves. If someone comes and complained of headache and fever, I give them Panadol or Boscopan and blood tonic.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin Disappointment Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin
After Sex: Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small
Corruption: Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice Corruption Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice
Unethical Conduct: MP slaps journalist, pours drink in his face for demanding 'solidarity' fee Unethical Conduct MP slaps journalist, pours drink in his face for demanding 'solidarity' fee
Video: Strong wind blows stolen cash from armed robbers' pockets as they flee Video Strong wind blows stolen cash from armed robbers' pockets as they flee
Heartless: Father throws 1-year-old child from atop a building to protest demolition exercise Heartless Father throws 1-year-old child from atop a building to protest demolition exercise

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Ebony is the 1st female to win VGMAs artiste of the year Pulse Filla Ebony is the 1st female to win VGMAs artiste of the year
Pulse Filla: Shatta Michy allegedly assaulted by Shatta Wale Pulse Filla Shatta Michy allegedly assaulted by Shatta Wale
Video: Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wife Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wife



Top Articles

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to...bullet
3 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
4 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s private parts after sleeping...bullet
5 Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular...bullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Bloody Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was...bullet
8 Tragedy Girl dies after prophetess sets her ablaze during...bullet
9 Shocking 55-year-old man kills stepson over ‘bowl of banku’bullet
10 Mystery Woman didn't know she was pregnant until about...bullet

Related Articles

After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small
Corruption Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice
Unethical Conduct MP slaps journalist, pours drink in his face for demanding 'solidarity' fee
Video Strong wind blows stolen cash from armed robbers' pockets as they flee
Heartless Father throws 1-year-old child from atop a building to protest demolition exercise
Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s private parts after sleeping with master’s wife
Video Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket
Bloody Man beats mother to death after prophet said she was a witch
Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host
Peaceful Passing 88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college

Top Videos

1 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wifebullet
2 Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio hostbullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
5 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pocketsbullet
6 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches...bullet
7 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
8 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could...bullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet

Filla

Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket
Video Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket
88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college
Peaceful Passing 88-year-old man dies a day after graduating from Bible college
Singer shot dead for refusing to dance
Video Singer shot dead for refusing to dance
Wind blew cocaine into my purse - woman tells police
Unbelievable Wind blew cocaine into my purse - woman tells police