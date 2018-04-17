news

Police in Lagos, Nigeria have arrested a primary school dropout who is alleged to have established and operated a clinic at Idi-Araba area in Mushin for four years.

Abdulrahman Mohammed was arrested on Monday and police have revealed that he had administered intravenous injections to patients and also collected blood and urine samples for diagnosis, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

The Lagos state police commissioner, CP Edgal Imohimi is quoted as having told newsmen that: “Detectives from the Area D Command, Mushin, arrested one Abdulrahman Mohammed, a native of Ran Village in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State for operating as a medical doctor at 3, Bamishile Street, Idi -Araba, whereas his education stopped at primary school level.

READ MORE: Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small

“Further investigation into the activities of Abdulrahman Mohammed, who has been impersonating as a medical doctor for the past four years revealed that he had been administrating intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.

“He is cooperating with the police and we are working with him to ensure all unregistered drug stores are clamped down.”

The suspect, Abdulrahman Mohammed has reportedly denied having posed as a medical doctor.

He said: “I was a hawker. I was hawking drugs before I decided to open a pharmacy. I did not finish my primary school and I was not taught to sell the drugs.

“My pharmacy was not licensed. I do not treat people. I do not collect blood or urine samples. I only sell the kits and people come to buy it.

“For the thermometer, people used to come and check their temperature and other things by themselves. If someone comes and complained of headache and fever, I give them Panadol or Boscopan and blood tonic.”