Raila Odinga sworn in 'as people's' president of Kenya


Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as people's President of Kenya, will he be executed?

This follows his long anticipated swearing in after he rejected of both the August 8 election and the subsequent rerun.

If the threats of the Uhuru Kenyatta led government of Kenya is anything to go by, then the leader of the East African country’s opposition party, Raila Odinga may be arrested in the coming days and executed.

The government had warned that the swearing in would be treasonable and Mr. Odinga would bear the consequences.

Live Update: Raila Odinga's swearing-in

Raila Odinga said defiantly that he is ready to die and has gone ahead to be sworn in as the ‘people’s’ president of the country.

“I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people’s president, so help me God,” Odinga said.

The swearing in was reportedly presided over by Migiuna Miguna, James Orengo and TJ Kajwang amid deafening cheers from his supporters.

Tuko.co.ke reported that Nairobi tycoon Jimi Wanjigi, Siaya Senator James Orengo and economist David Ndii were also in attendance.

All fingers are crossed to see the events that will unfold after this development.

