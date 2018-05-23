Home > Filla >

Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies


Petty! Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies

The suspected criminal walked into the store where phones and recharge cards are sold. He then ordered for the cards and the sales agent handed them to him.

  • Published:
Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies play

Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A robber who almost succeeded in robbing recharge card dealer of cards worth N150000 (about Ghs2000) was given the severest beatings yet, after the owner of the store coincidentally walked into the store.

The dramatic incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, May 22 in Sapele area of Nigeria’s Delta state.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the suspected criminal walked into the store where phones and recharge cards are sold. He then ordered for the cards and the sales agent handed them to him.

Instead of paying for the recharge cards, the man quickly jumped onto a stand-by motorbike being ridden by his accomplice.

Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies play

Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies

 

READ MORE: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband did their operations

Unfortunately for him, the owner of the said store also walked in at the very moment he tried to escape. He gave the criminal and his accomplice a hot chase and dragged him from the moving motorcycle.

While the accomplice abandoned the motorcycle and fled for his life, luck eluded the alleged thief as he was arrested and bloodily assaulted by a mob.

With blood oozing from open cuts all over his face the suspect pleaded for mercy and was handed over to the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Drama In Court:  “I plead for mercy, I’m the only educated person in my family” – Teacher jailed for defilement Drama In Court  “I plead for mercy, I’m the only educated person in my family” – Teacher jailed for defilement
In Jos: Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle In Jos Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle
Betrayal: Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss
Home Issues: Parents sue 30-year-old son for refusing to move out Home Issues Parents sue 30-year-old son for refusing to move out
Confusion: “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to marry me” - Lady Confusion “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to marry me” - Lady
"Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President "Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Afia Schwarzenegger's ex husband finds new love Pulse Filla Afia Schwarzenegger's ex husband finds new love
Pulse Filla: Moesha Buduong talks about her sponsor's wife Pulse Filla Moesha Buduong talks about her sponsor's wife
Entertainment Filla: Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy Entertainment Filla Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy



Top Articles

1 Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girlbullet
2 "Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family...bullet
3 Confusion “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to...bullet
4 Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s...bullet
5 Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" -...bullet
6 New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets...bullet
7 Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their...bullet
8 Fraud Pastor jailed after he took money from people to...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of...bullet

Related Articles

Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss
Home Issues Parents sue 30-year-old son for refusing to move out
Confusion “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to marry me” - Lady
Point Of Correction “If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” - Bitter lady
Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination
Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s bank account after her death
Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl
New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or eating in public
"Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President
In Kasoa ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
4 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
5 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting...bullet
6 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
7 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead...bullet
8 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
9 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
10 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet

Filla

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round” 
Point Of Correction “If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” - Bitter lady
Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
In Abuja Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape