'Sakawa' boom in Assin Worakese terrifies chief


The chief of the area, Nana Appiah Niama Okofo III, in a newspaper interview said some cyber criminals have turned the community into their haven.

Children as young as 14 years are said to be engaged in internet fraud, popularly called 'Sakawa' in Assin Worakese in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The chief of the area, Nana Appiah Niama Okofo III, in a newspaper interview said some cyber criminals have turned the community into their haven.

According to him, they engage in cyber-related fraud, mobile money fraud and child pornography, among others.

“I am terrified about the behaviour and the acceptance of cyber crime by most of the youth here as a viable means of survival, regardless of the personal and national consequences,” he told the Daily Guide newspaper.

He said the youth in the area have refused to work and have taken to cyber fraud to enrich themselves.

This, he said, has also enticed many school going children to abandoned their education saying “there is no need to go to school because we have the money people are looking for.”

"They don’t go to school, all they do is 419 and wee smoking. Occasionally, they gather themselves in the bush with the young girls and ladies and engage in dastardly acts," the chief is quoted by the newspaper as saying.

"I am scared because looking at the age of the young people who have been undertaking such activities in the community, I do not want to predict but the future is bleak because they are teaching their siblings,” the chief said.

