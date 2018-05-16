Home > Filla >

Woman jailed, flogged 75 times for marrying without father's consent


Already, the woman’s husband is currently serving a two year prison term for the same offence after he was found to be in breach of the laws of the land by obviously harbouring the woman whose father had not sanctioned their union.

A woman from Sudan was given 75 strokes of cane on Tuesday, May 15 in addition to six months’ prison term she had already served after she was convicted by a Sudanese court for marrying a man of her choice without the consent of her father.

The woman who reportedly has a 2-month-old baby was flogged at a police station in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum after the court found her guilty of violating the northern African country’s law on marriage which required that she secured her father’s full approval for the marriage.

The unnamed woman’s lawyer, Azza Mohamed Ahmed who was apparently happy that his client has now gained her freedom is quoted as saying she has “completed her six months in jail and today (Tuesday) she was flogged 75 times”.

READ MORE: Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife

Azza Mohamed Ahmed told AFP news that after his client defied her father’s order not to marry her choice of man “she and the man then got married and lived together for a year.”

“Her family then filed a case against her, accusing her of living with a man illegitimately and of having sex outside of marriage,” Ahmed added.

He said “today her punishment is complete,” and she has now been released and is free to live with her husband when he returns from prison.

This case comes just days after a 19-year-old Noura Hussein from the same Sudan was sentenced to life imprisonment after she was found guilty of killing a man who had tried to rape her.

Reports say the deceased was Noura Hussein’s own cousin who her father had been forcing her to marry since she was 16 years old.

Human rights advocacy organisations and the United Nations are mounting pressure on the Sudanese authorities to reverse the death sentence handed down to the lady who apparently acted in self-defense.

