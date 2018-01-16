Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Pulse Style Outfit of the day - Joe Mettle

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts and fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

MET 2.jpg play Outfit of the day - Joe Mettle ( Joe Mettle)
The still-reigning   Artiste   Of The   Year , Joe Mettle Vodafone  Ghana  Music  Award 2017, is a man of style.

You can label his style “totally orthodox” but the award-winning gospel star is entirely classy. We take our style inspiration today from the music gem. He stands as the first male celebrity to wow us in 2018 so far as fashion appearances is very imperative to us.

MET.jpg play Outfit of the day - Joe Mettle (Joe Mettle)

Cladded in a knee-length top made with a white pique fabric, he looks completely stunning. The top is matched with white fitted trousers of the same fabric. The rounded sleeved shirt seems to have an invisible zipper as no cuffs and buttons are seen on the top. It also has slits at both sides and seemingly round hems.

MET 3.jpg play Outfit of the day - Joe Mettle ( Joe Mettle)

He perfected the look with his wine corporate shoes by the popular shoe brand, Chaste. which made him look all dapper. It also brought some contrast to his appearance.

 Joe Mettle doesn’t do much to get our attention. He only has to be himself and that is what brings some originality to his appearances.  

