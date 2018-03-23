Ibrahim Mahama sues Owusu Bempah, UTV for GHc2m over defamation

news

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has dragged the Communications Director of the Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, to court on charges of defamation.

The businessman, who is the brother of former President Mahama, sued Mr. Owusu Bempah, along with the Despite Group of Companies – owners of private TV station UTV.

The plaintiff said Mr. Owusu Bempah was on UTV’s morning show on March 3, and made unsubstantiated claims which were defamatory to his reputation.

According to him, the Ghana Gas Communications Director accused him of being a thief without having any justifiable cause.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Accra on March 22, 2018, Ibrahim Mahama said the accusation has done damage to his reputation as a businessman and is therefore seeking compensation.

“As a renowned businessman other business entities worldwide would shy away from dealing with the Plaintiff because of the damage caused to his reputation and character as a result of the defamatory statements made by the Defendant,” sections of the suit stated.

Mr. Mahama is, therefore, praying the court to award damages of GHS2 million against the two defendants, with the claim that the comments by Mr. Owusu Bempah were false and unsubstantiated.

In addition, the businessman wants the court to restrain the two defendants from publishing any such comments about him.