SAP Africa holds innovation day


SAP Africa holds innovation day

At the event, representatives from SAP Africa and partner companies presented intriguing insights on topics ranging from cloud computing to AI uses in solving complex and simple problems alike.

The event sought to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.

The event sought to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.
Multinational company SAP Africa, well–known for their ERP solutions held an Innovation Day event in Ghana to highlight the growth of technology and use cases across and beyond Africa.

The event, which was held at the Kempinski Ambassadorial Hotel was dubbed “SAP Innovation Day” and was attended by industry stakeholders across the Sub Saharan African Region.

At the event, representatives from SAP Africa and partner companies presented intriguing insights on topics ranging from cloud computing to AI uses in solving complex and simple problems alike.

The event sought to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.

The event sought to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.

 

One of such presentations was from Simon Carpenter, the Chief Technology Advisor at SAP Africa, who tasked African governments to start making provisions to tap into the technological growth happening across the world.

Carpenter advised that, even companies on the Fortune 500 List are not immune to these challenges, opining that “52% of the Fortune 500 firms are gone due to disruptive technology and innovations

 

According to Mr. Carpenter, Ghana, who will be deploying 5G spectrum soon, is an example of one African country that positioning itself to change their economic standing by welcoming technological advances.

He tasked others present to put in place mechanisms to benefit from global technology boom.

Also speaking at the event, Darrell Osmond, Head of Banking Industry at SAP, stated that most Ghanaian banks are open to hacking due to their non-adoption of new technologies.

 

He opined that the lack of cloud computing by these banks makes them more vulnerable to malicious activity which could expose their data and client information to hackers.

Darrel explained further that, “In the past, banks would buy some software and install it on their own computer in the bank but with clouds somebody runs that software for you in a computer centre and when you are doing your transaction you access that data without going to your machine in your basement. Once they go onto the cloud they focus on running the business which is what they should be doing.

Simon Carpenter speaking at the SAP Africa Innovation Day at Kempinski Ambassadorial Hotel

Simon Carpenter speaking at the SAP Africa Innovation Day at Kempinski Ambassadorial Hotel

 

SAP manufactures enterprise software that helps people manage and run their companies.

"Our customers look to us to help them seamlessly connect people and technology in real-time. We help them re-imagine business and life to drive meaningful impact globally. With SAP HANA as the great simplifier, our customers are creating breakthroughs that solve complex, intractable problems."

As the market leader in enterprise application software, SAP is at the centre of today’s business and technology revolution.

SAP helps streamline processes, giving users the ability to use live data to predict customer trends – live and in the moment across entire businesses.

The event sought to empower organisations on how to leverage innovative digital technologies to drive innovation and reinvent their business models.

Attending companies gained key insights into the changes they need to implement to enable them to quickly and cost-effectively deliver more useful, meaningful customer experiences.

