24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle

Mensah Lare, was arrested at Buya, near Kpandai based on a tip-off by residents of the area who suspected him of engaging in a nefarious activity.
The suspect, Mensah Lare, was arrested at Buya, near Kpandai based on a tip-off by residents of the area who suspected him of engaging in a nefarious activity.
READ MORE: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
The District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Francis Akwasi Asante who confirmed the arrest, said the police received information that, a young man on an unregistered motorbike was offering a rifle for sale at Buya and quickly dispatched personnel to the community.
READ ALSO: Jilted female police officer shoots herself with AK-47 after getting dumped
He said police preliminary investigations revealed that, one Yaw, a native of Balai, near Kpandai sent the suspect to find a prospective buyer at Buya but upon realizing that the buyer was no longer interested he decided to offer the gun to any interested person in the community.
He said the police proceeded to Balai to arrest Yaw, to assist with investigations, but he absconded.