7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla

At least seven people have been confirmed dead in a road accident on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road in the Upper East Region.

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred when a Yutong mini bus with registration number GR-9895-N, carrying 19 passengers drove into an articulated truck parked by the Yikurugu stretch of the road in the Bawku West district.

The Yutong minibus was travelling from Bolgatanga to Bawku.

The dead include five males and two females and a 2-year-old girl.

Four others who sustained various degrees of injury were transported to the Zebilla District and the Bawku Presbyterian hospitals for treatment.