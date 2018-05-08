7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla

The minibus carrying 19 passengers drove into an articulated truck parked by the Yikurugu stretch of the road in the Bawku West district.
The accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred when a Yutong mini bus with registration number GR-9895-N, carrying 19 passengers drove into an articulated truck parked by the Yikurugu stretch of the road in the Bawku West district.
The Yutong minibus was travelling from Bolgatanga to Bawku.
Four others who sustained various degrees of injury were transported to the Zebilla District and the Bawku Presbyterian hospitals for treatment.