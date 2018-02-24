Home > News > Local >

Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentence


GYEEDA Trial Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentence

Family members of the former Member of Parliament for Chiana- Paga, Abuga Pele, who was handed six-year jail term for causing financial loss to the state, say they are saddened by the development.

  • Published:
play Abuga Pele
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The family of Abuga Pele has reacted to his imprisonment, after he was handed a six-year jail term on Friday.

His accomplice, Philip Assibit, was also sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

READ MORE: Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report

“We will give it to God; we will let God handle it. The entire constituency, we are all sad because we were not expecting this; the imprisonment,” younger brother of Abuga Pele, Apewe Pele, told TV3 news. “Even if he’s guilty, they should have fined him but not sentence [him]”.

Another family member,  Michael Gantera, described the judgement as "unfair," saying the prosecution was not able to provide its case in court.

Abuga Pele play

Abuga Pele

He said: "We the family members think the judgement given today by the court was unfair based on the evidences we all witnessed at the court”.

READ MORE: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs

“It was even said Abuga Pele could not sign a cheque for more than GHC20,000 so if payment was made, somebody made the payment and if he [Abuga Pele] authorised the payment to be made and those who made the payment did not know work was not done, why did they pay the money?”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Education in Ghana: Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Education in Ghana Replace free SHS with bursary scheme - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Corruption Report: Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report Corruption Report Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report
GYEEDA Scandal: Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence GYEEDA Scandal Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence
Martin Amidu: Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP
Boko Haram: Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack Boko Haram Parents says 105 girls missing after school attack
Kennedy Agyapong: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power

Recommended Videos

Local News: Martin Amidu Sworn In As Special Prosecutor Local News Martin Amidu Sworn In As Special Prosecutor
Afrocentrix: Pent Hall Week Is Here Again And It's Bigger This Time Afrocentrix Pent Hall Week Is Here Again And It's Bigger This Time
Local News: Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure Local News Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure



Top Articles

1 Death Penalty Kufour against death sentence; says only God has right to...bullet
2 Corruption Fight Ghana falls in global corruption perception indexbullet
3 Abetment of Crime Court rules on GYEEDA scandal todaybullet
4 Social Media Rankings KNUST ranked most influential tertiary...bullet
5 Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from...bullet
6 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m...bullet
7 Illegal Mining Osino Presbyterian SHS student drowns in...bullet
8 Social Media Addiction to WhatsApp and Facebook caused law...bullet
9 Royal Honour Queen Elizabeth honours Ghanaian librarianbullet
10 YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion-YEA saga is daylight...bullet

Related Articles

Abetment of Crime Court rules on GYEEDA scandal today
Corruption Report Rawlings wades into corruption perception index report
GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit
GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs
Politics 'Answer your 170 economic questions' - Amissah-Arthur turns up heat on Bawumia
Ghana Politics I'm now Vice President; learn to accept criticisms from me - Bawumia tells Mahama
Allegations Here are the politicians accused of corrupt practices in Ghana
GYEEDA Scandal Jailed Assibit to appeal 12-yrs prison sentence
Martin Amidu Witch-hunting propaganda won't stop me from prosecuting corrupt officials- SP
Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
8 Regional News Volta Region has the lowest crime rate- IGPbullet
9 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
10 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's...bullet

Local

In Volta Region 'Mentally challenged' woman stabs son to death
In Eastern Region Police arrests man for putting son’s hand in fire over Ghc2.
In Eastern Region Akyemansa District Assembly cries over alarming rate of teenage pregnancies
In Eastern Region Man arrested for putting son’s hand in fire over GH¢2