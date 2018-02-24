Abuga Pele's family react to jail sentence

news

The family of Abuga Pele has reacted to his imprisonment, after he was handed a six-year jail term on Friday.

His accomplice, Philip Assibit, was also sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

“We will give it to God; we will let God handle it. The entire constituency, we are all sad because we were not expecting this; the imprisonment,” younger brother of Abuga Pele, Apewe Pele, told TV3 news. “Even if he’s guilty, they should have fined him but not sentence [him]”.

Another family member, Michael Gantera, described the judgement as "unfair," saying the prosecution was not able to provide its case in court.

He said: "We the family members think the judgement given today by the court was unfair based on the evidences we all witnessed at the court”.

“It was even said Abuga Pele could not sign a cheque for more than GHC20,000 so if payment was made, somebody made the payment and if he [Abuga Pele] authorised the payment to be made and those who made the payment did not know work was not done, why did they pay the money?”