AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for demolishing


Philipo AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for demolishing

  • Published:
Officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) have demolished structures in and around the Lagos Avenue of East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

The Avenue which is seen as one of Ghana’s ‘red light districts’ has a number of shops lined up on the walkway with some squatters living in the uncompleted buildings on the stretch.

The area has some of Ghana’s popular footballers living there.

When asked why the exercise was going on, the officials told Pulse Ghana that the place occupied by the sellers and squatters is a walkway for pedestrians.

Pedestrians walk on the shoulders of the road exposing them to danger due to the structures put up on the walkway meant for them.

This is not the first time such an exercise is going on. The AMA demolished structures at American house also in East Legon in December 2017 to allow pedestrians move freely and safely.

