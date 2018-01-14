America has 'great respect for Africa'- US embassy

news

America has "great respect for the people of Africa," the USA Embassy in Accra has said.

"We have great respect for the people of Africa. Our commitment to Ghana and all our African partners remains strong," the embassy said in a tweet Saturday.

It added: "It’s an honor for our staff to serve here alongside Ghanaians, and we deeply value our relationship with them."

The tweet comes after the US President Donald Trump is reported to have said African nations are "shithole" countries.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported.

On Friday, Trump tweeted an implicit denial, saying "this was not the language used".

On Saturday, President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted that Trump's reported slur comments were "unfortunate."

"We are certainly not a 'shithole country'. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful," he added.