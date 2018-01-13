Home > News > Local >

Mahama: Trump demonstrating he's racist


Trump made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported. On Friday, Trump tweeted an implicit denial, saying "this was not the language used".

play Trump reportedly demanded to know why the United States should accept immigrants from "shithole countries", after lawmakers raised the issue of protections for immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador (AFP)
Former President John Mahama says US President Donald Trump is demonstrating he is racist, after he was widely reported to have called Africa nations "shithole countries."

"Africans and Haitians come from ‘shithole’ countries? Isn’t Trump demonstrating that he’s nothing but a racist and pursuing a policy of ‘Make America White Again’? I congratulate Botswana for showing the way. Our AU Presidents must respond strongly to this insult," the former president said in a tweet Friday.

He has denied using derogatory language.

The African Union has condemned the remarks as hurtful and surprising.

The comments "truly flies in the face of accepted behaviour and practice," said Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for AU chief Moussa Faki.

"This is even more hurtful given the historical reality of just how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, and also terribly surprising as the United States remains a massively positive example as just how migration can give birth to a nation," Kalondo said.

