Culpits in security services clash will be punished - Minister


Culprits in the Tamale security services clash will be dealt with - Minister

This led to a summon of both Minsters of Defence and Interior by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye.

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry has stated that the culprits in the military and police clash in Tamale last week will be duly punished.

He said they will face the right sanctions after investigations in the cause of the incident has been concluded.

Presenting a joint statement to Parliament by the Defense and Interior Ministry Tuesday May 22, 2018, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery pledged that such incident will not reoccur.

The incident which left at least eight police officers injured and undergoing treatment at the police clinic after the soldiers, said to be protesting the arrest of their colleague, invaded the city with three military vans and carried out a targeted assault on policemen has been widely condemned by Ghanaians.

This led to a summon of both Minsters of Defence and Interior by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye.

In a joint statement Thursday the Police and Military high command strongly condemned the clashes “in no uncertain terms” announcing the formation of a committee to investigate the “clash and similar existing cases and officers found culpable to be sanctioned in accordance with the law.”

The development compelled the police to withdraw and abandon their posts and retreated to the regional police headquarters where the two security agencies exchanged gunfire in the presence of top security officers including the outgoing regional commander.

