Ghana needs $700m to end floods in Accra - Atta Akyea

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea has disclosed that Ghana can only stop the flood situation in Accra at the cost of $700 m.

He said the solution to the situation is a money one and only that amount can be be used to remedy the situation.

He said, "My only new approach will be finding money. The engineering sense won’t change. We are not going to reinvent the wheel. The engineers have put together the solution. All we need to do as a solution is to get the cash. If you have the money, the engineers will just roll out the plans and they will start working and you won’t see this again.”

Atta Akyea, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South said this at the opening ceremony of a core course program on Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa.

On the issue of flooding, the the Deputy Director General of NADMO in charge of Technical and Reforms, Seji Saji Amedonu, also said his outfit is ready for this year's floods.

He said, "This year, it is looking like the rains are coming in much earlier than expected, quite a number of the flood we have is as a result of man-made activities, sanitation issue is one".



He said the educational programmes for this year will cover all the districts, and that every assembly will tackle sanitation issues critically to prevent any disastrous flooding.