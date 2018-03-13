Home > News > Local >

Ghana needs $700m to end floods in Accra - Atta Akyea


Solution It will cost Ghana $700m to end the floods in Accra - Atta Akyea

He said, "My only new approach will be finding money. The engineering sense won’t change. We are not going to reinvent the wheel.

  • Published:
Samuel Atta Akyea play

Samuel Atta Akyea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea has disclosed that Ghana can only stop the flood situation in Accra at the cost of $700 m.

He said the solution to the situation is a money one and only that amount can be be used to remedy the situation.

He said, "My only new approach will be finding money. The engineering sense won’t change. We are not going to reinvent the wheel. The engineers have put together the solution. All we need to do as a solution is to get the cash. If you have the money, the engineers will just roll out the plans and they will start working and you won’t see this again.”

READ ALSO: We'll prevent Accra from flooding this year - Atta Akyea

Atta Akyea, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South said this at the opening ceremony of a core course program on Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa.

NADMO Boss play

NADMO Boss

 

On the issue of flooding, the the Deputy Director General of NADMO in charge of Technical and Reforms, Seji Saji Amedonu, also said his outfit is ready for this year's floods.

He said, "This year, it is looking like the rains are coming in much earlier than expected, quite a number of the flood we have is as a result of man-made activities, sanitation issue is one".
 

He said the educational programmes for this year will cover all the districts, and that every assembly will tackle sanitation issues critically to prevent any disastrous flooding.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rainstorm: 250 residents rendered homeless in Kpando Rainstorm 250 residents rendered homeless in Kpando
Justice: Court orders YEA to pay GH¢6,000 each to dismissed staff Justice Court orders YEA to pay GH¢6,000 each to dismissed staff
Human Trafficking: 2 remanded for attempting to traffic 47 Ghanaians to Guinea Human Trafficking 2 remanded for attempting to traffic 47 Ghanaians to Guinea
Crime: 35 year-old farmer kills girlfriend, 19 Crime 35 year-old farmer kills girlfriend, 19
Labour Unrest: 7 arrests made following clashes between Goldfields workers and military Labour Unrest 7 arrests made following clashes between Goldfields workers and military
Crime: Police arrests two suspects for murdering a 5 year old boy in Kumasi Crime Police arrests two suspects for murdering a 5 year old boy in Kumasi

Recommended Videos

Bishop Daniel Obinim: I Sponsor 30 Ladies On Monthly Basis Who Have Boyfriends Bishop Daniel Obinim I Sponsor 30 Ladies On Monthly Basis Who Have Boyfriends
Local News: Accra Is The New London - Jospong CEO Local News Accra Is The New London - Jospong CEO
Ghana Health Service: Ghana To Ban Shisha Smoking By Mid-Year Ghana Health Service Ghana To Ban Shisha Smoking By Mid-Year



Top Articles

1 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
2 Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US...bullet
3 Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians...bullet
4 An Eye For An Eye Slain boy's mom says her son's killers should be...bullet
5 Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrestedbullet
6 Crime Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrestedbullet
7 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head...bullet
8 Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of...bullet
9 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
10 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
7 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Regional News Volta Region has the lowest crime rate- IGPbullet

Local

Sanitation In Accra Which Accra does Zoomlion CEO live in? Jon Benjamin quizzes
Man in handcuffs
Sacrilege Man arrested in Koforidua for stealing church offering
Accident vehicle
Accidents Private cars dominate road accidents in Ghana
Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia.
Gender Parity Quest for women empowerment shouldn’t be war against men – Samira