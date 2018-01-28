Home > News > Local >

Ghanaians on British Airways flight forced to disembark


Ghanaians on British Airways flight forced to disembark

The latest development comes on the heels of warning from the Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah, for them to improve upon their services.

  • Published:
Minister of Aviation,  Cecilia Dapaah
Ghanaian passengers on British Airways flight to Ghana from London have been forced to disembark, the former Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere Darko, has said.

They were forced to disembark after the plane carrying them developed a technical fault, he disclosed in a Facebook post Saturday.

Minister of Aviation,  Cecilia Dapaah

 

The latest development comes on the heels of warning from the Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah, for them to improve upon their services.

Early this month, many Ghanaian passengers were left frustrated after finding bed bugs in their British Airways flights.

A report by The Sun claimed that a British Airways flight bound to Accra was delayed for at least four hours at London's Heathrow Airport after bed bugs were found crawling on the seats.

The bed bugs incident drew fire and fury from the Aviation Minister who summoned officials of British Airways to her office to register he displeasure.

"We have appealed to them, to make sure all flights that are deemed to come to the KIA are all fumigated. If we ever see one bedbug or any untoward thing on their flight, we will take a drastic action. It should not have happened in the first place, and it should never happen again,” she said at the meeting with British Airways officials.

She stated that the Ministry had received several complaints from passengers, describing how airline handled passengers with disdain.

Minister of Aviation,  Cecilia Dapaah

 

“The one that broke the camel’s back was the bedbug-infested flight that was being scheduled to fly to KIA, with our cherished royals, many Ghanaians, and other cherished passengers,” she said.

Fortunately for us, their own staff walked off the plane because they noticed bedbugs crawling on all the seats and that was a big shame to an international airline like British Airways”.

