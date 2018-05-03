Home > News > Local >

Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwa


Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwa

After shooting the police escort, the robbers took away GH¢900,000 from the businessman identified as Rajinder Singh.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A gospel musician is on the run following an armed robbery incident at Tarkwa in the Western Region after killing a Policeman.

The musician, identified as Kwaku Mintah has been fingered in the murder of Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku after robbing GH¢900,000.

The robbers after shooting the police escort, took away GH¢900,000 from the businessman identified as Rajinder Singh.

READ ALSO: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

The robbers later abandoned the vehicle they used in the operation, a Nissan Rogue with registration number GE 411-16, at the outskirts of Tarkwa.

Gospel musician Kwaku Mintah play

Gospel musician Kwaku Mintah

 

 

Frederick Mensah alias Kobby Nana 1 who is among four persons arrested in connection with the robbery, giving a chilling account of the incident confessed that, the gospel musician Kwaku Mintah, David, Mohamed Dauda alias Ahmed met 5 suspects from Accra led by Nat at a hotel at Bogoso to plan the robbery.

He said, he and Mohamed Dauda were tasked to use Mazda Tribune 4×4 belonging to his accomplice [Dauda] to wait outside Bogoso to pick their accomplices from Accra after the robbery.

The Accra suspects brought in a Nissan Rogue which was used for the robbery and later abandoned.

READ MORE: Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa

He revealed that David and Kwaku Mintah used Toyota Corolla and drove to the robbery scene to monitor.

The suspect, Mohamed Dauda in his statement confirmed the story of Kobby Nana 1. He said GH¢ 420,000 was robbed and not GH¢ 900,000 which they shared after the robbery.

He said they were 10 including one Mugabe who was brought in from Tarkwa by Kobby Nana 1 and each of them received GH¢ 45,000.

Another suspect, Bismark Opoku 34, alias Opambuor and a friend to Kobby Nana 1 narrating the story to the police said after the robbery, the money was hidden in a bush near Huni Valley.

He said he was called by Kobby Nana 1 to meet Mohamed Dauda at the location to carry the money to the roadside which was transported in the Toyota Corolla of Kwaku Mintah the musician.

Gospel musician Kwaku Mintah wanted play

Gospel musician Kwaku Mintah wanted

 

READ MORE: Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob

Kwaku Mintah drove the Toyota Corolla including David, Mohamed Dauda and him [Kobby] with the money while the robbers from Accra used the Mazda Tribune to follow.

The police have mounted a search for Kwaku Mintah and David and others. who are on the run and are reported to live in Tarkwa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Agitations: Only 'spoilt' COCOBOD workers want me out - Hackman Owusu Agyeman Agitations Only 'spoilt' COCOBOD workers want me out - Hackman Owusu Agyeman
World Press Freedom Day: Akufo-Addo tells media to deal with fake news World Press Freedom Day Akufo-Addo tells media to deal with fake news
Ghana Police: IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service Ghana Police IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service
Homosexuality: Apostle Opoku Onyinah threatens to lead demo against legalising homosexuality Homosexuality Apostle Opoku Onyinah threatens to lead demo against legalising homosexuality
Abortion: 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017 Abortion 986 adolescent girls in Gt. Accra committed illegal abortions in 2017
Demo: Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment Demo Jobless nurses to demonstrate against NABCO enrollment

Recommended Videos

Local News: GRA impounds vehicles over non-payment of duties Local News GRA impounds vehicles over non-payment of duties
Local News: We’re not planning to tax beggars – GRA Local News We’re not planning to tax beggars – GRA
Local News: Abeiku Santana condemns killing of Mole park elephants Local News Abeiku Santana condemns killing of Mole park elephants



Top Articles

1 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Drug Abuse We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDAbullet
4 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastorsbullet
5 Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians...bullet
6 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting...bullet
7 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed...bullet
8 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate removal...bullet
9 In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers;...bullet
10 Dissatisfaction Coalition of unemployed nurses...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana Police IGP admits there are criminal cops in the Police Service
Justice Policeman, civilian remanded for fuel station robbery
In Kwabenya Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500
Tragedy Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa
Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000
Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob
Crime Man jailed for threatening to kill father
Patriotic Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers
Crime Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers
In Upper East Region Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Cleanliness Zoomlion committed to helping Zongo Development Ministry to keep Zongo communities clean
Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide
In Kebbi Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide
Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects
In Zamfara Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects
Troops capture another killer herdsman
In Benue Troops capture another killer herdsman