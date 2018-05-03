Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwa

news

A gospel musician is on the run following an armed robbery incident at Tarkwa in the Western Region after killing a Policeman.

The musician, identified as Kwaku Mintah has been fingered in the murder of Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku after robbing GH¢900,000.

The robbers after shooting the police escort, took away GH¢900,000 from the businessman identified as Rajinder Singh.

The robbers later abandoned the vehicle they used in the operation, a Nissan Rogue with registration number GE 411-16, at the outskirts of Tarkwa.

Frederick Mensah alias Kobby Nana 1 who is among four persons arrested in connection with the robbery, giving a chilling account of the incident confessed that, the gospel musician Kwaku Mintah, David, Mohamed Dauda alias Ahmed met 5 suspects from Accra led by Nat at a hotel at Bogoso to plan the robbery.

He said, he and Mohamed Dauda were tasked to use Mazda Tribune 4×4 belonging to his accomplice [Dauda] to wait outside Bogoso to pick their accomplices from Accra after the robbery.

The Accra suspects brought in a Nissan Rogue which was used for the robbery and later abandoned.

He revealed that David and Kwaku Mintah used Toyota Corolla and drove to the robbery scene to monitor.

The suspect, Mohamed Dauda in his statement confirmed the story of Kobby Nana 1. He said GH¢ 420,000 was robbed and not GH¢ 900,000 which they shared after the robbery.

He said they were 10 including one Mugabe who was brought in from Tarkwa by Kobby Nana 1 and each of them received GH¢ 45,000.

Another suspect, Bismark Opoku 34, alias Opambuor and a friend to Kobby Nana 1 narrating the story to the police said after the robbery, the money was hidden in a bush near Huni Valley.

He said he was called by Kobby Nana 1 to meet Mohamed Dauda at the location to carry the money to the roadside which was transported in the Toyota Corolla of Kwaku Mintah the musician.

Kwaku Mintah drove the Toyota Corolla including David, Mohamed Dauda and him [Kobby] with the money while the robbers from Accra used the Mazda Tribune to follow.

The police have mounted a search for Kwaku Mintah and David and others. who are on the run and are reported to live in Tarkwa.