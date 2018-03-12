Home > News > Local >

Hailstorm kills girl in Dambai


Tragedy Hailstorm kills girl in Dambai

The costs of the damages is estimated at 250,000 Ghana cedis, with a total of 106 houses having their roofs peeled-off displacing 837 people.

  • Published:
Hailstorm play

Hailstorm
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A hailstorm that hit four (4) communities near Kpandai in the Krachi East Municipality has killed a little girl and scores of livestock.

The six-year old girl identified as Abena Manu was trapped by a falling wall and died instantly.

The affected communities are Ayiramu, Katanga, Yabrae and Kparekpare.

Mr Theodore Attah Gyamfi, the Krachi East Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), narrated to the Ghana News Agency that the Roman Catholic Primary, TI Ahmadiyya Primary and a teacher’s quarters have had their roofs ripped off.

Mr Patrick Chatty Jilemah, the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive, whose private house was affected, said farmers returned from their farms and bushes with dead wild rabbits, guinea fowls, partridges and grass-cutters.

The costs of the damages is estimated at 250,000 Ghana cedis, with a total of 106 houses having their roofs peeled-off displacing 837 people.

Mr Joseph Portuphy, the Deputy Director, Ghana Meteorological Agency, in a telephone interview to explain the phenomenon, said hailstorms were normal precipitations in the form of large lumps of ice formed in thunderstorm clouds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Hazard: Ghana to ban shisha smoking by June Health Hazard Ghana to ban shisha smoking by June
Photos: Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral
Crime: Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrested Crime Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrested
Visa Bounce: Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says
Homosexuality: US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
Homosexuality: 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Bishop Obinim: Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation Bishop Obinim Bishop Gives Weird Prophecies To His Congregation



Top Articles

1 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his wife...bullet
2 Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians...bullet
3 Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US...bullet
4 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
5 An Eye For An Eye Slain boy's mom says her son's killers should...bullet
6 Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrestedbullet
7 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head...bullet
8 Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accrabullet
9 Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana...bullet
10 Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in...bullet

Local

Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on corrupt officials
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence