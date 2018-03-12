Hailstorm kills girl in Dambai

news

A hailstorm that hit four (4) communities near Kpandai in the Krachi East Municipality has killed a little girl and scores of livestock.

The six-year old girl identified as Abena Manu was trapped by a falling wall and died instantly.

The affected communities are Ayiramu, Katanga, Yabrae and Kparekpare.

Mr Theodore Attah Gyamfi, the Krachi East Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), narrated to the Ghana News Agency that the Roman Catholic Primary, TI Ahmadiyya Primary and a teacher’s quarters have had their roofs ripped off.

Mr Patrick Chatty Jilemah, the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive, whose private house was affected, said farmers returned from their farms and bushes with dead wild rabbits, guinea fowls, partridges and grass-cutters.

The costs of the damages is estimated at 250,000 Ghana cedis, with a total of 106 houses having their roofs peeled-off displacing 837 people.

Mr Joseph Portuphy, the Deputy Director, Ghana Meteorological Agency, in a telephone interview to explain the phenomenon, said hailstorms were normal precipitations in the form of large lumps of ice formed in thunderstorm clouds.