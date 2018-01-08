Home > News > Local >

In Upper East :  Stop giving your children Akan names - Northern Chief warns


In Upper East Stop giving your children Akan names - Northern Chief warns

According to him, parents must strive to give local names that are not alien to their ethnic group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Naab Azagsuk Azantilow
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional area, Naab Azagsuk Azantilow, is not happy with names being given to children in his jurisdiction.

According to him, parents must strive to give local names that are not alien to their ethnic group.

He made this known during the annual Fiok festival of the area, Accra-based Starr FM reports.

READ ALSO: William Quaitoo: My own party members were behind ... - Pulse.com.gh

Naab Azagsuk said: “the issues are many these days. If you get into our land, you will find out that parents are giving names which are alien to us to their children. Names like Kofi, Kojo, Kwame and the likes are names we now give to our children. This is not good”.

He added: “Hence no one should give their children such names. We must ensure that our culture and heritage is preserved for future generations”.

The royal burst out a few moves that would make even the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu jealous while being carried around in his palanquin.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

$100K Expats Saga: Organisers did no wrong in 'cash for dinner seats affair' - IMANI boss $100K Expats Saga Organisers did no wrong in 'cash for dinner seats affair' - IMANI boss
Rape Case: Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court Rape Case Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court
Photos: Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding
TV Licence: GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries
AMA Decongestion: Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties AMA Decongestion Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties
Branding: COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral Branding COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral

Recommended Videos

Demolishing: AMA begins major decongestion exercise Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercise
Flight Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each
UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
4 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s...bullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
7 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church...bullet
8 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates -...bullet
9 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
10 TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from...bullet

Related Articles

Rape Case Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court
Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding
TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries
AMA Decongestion Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
8 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet

Local

Alcoholic Beverages FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
University Of Cape Coast UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use
Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter