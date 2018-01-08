news

The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional area, Naab Azagsuk Azantilow, is not happy with names being given to children in his jurisdiction.

According to him, parents must strive to give local names that are not alien to their ethnic group.

He made this known during the annual Fiok festival of the area, Accra-based Starr FM reports.

Naab Azagsuk said: “the issues are many these days. If you get into our land, you will find out that parents are giving names which are alien to us to their children. Names like Kofi, Kojo, Kwame and the likes are names we now give to our children. This is not good”.

He added: “Hence no one should give their children such names. We must ensure that our culture and heritage is preserved for future generations”.