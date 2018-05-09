Mahama honoured for his 'Outstanding Christian Leadership'

Home > News > Local >

The New York Ministers Network of the Assemblies of God Church recognised Mahama for his commitment as a servant-leader.

Former President John Mahama has been honoured with the Superintendent's Award for Outstanding Christian Leadership.

The New York Ministers Network of the Assemblies of God Church recognised him for his commitment as a servant-leader.

A citation from the Superintendent of the New York Ministers Network of the Assemblies of God Church, Dr. Duane Durst, recognised Mahama for his exemplary achievements in presidential office, acknowledging "the great achievements in the nation of Ghana and West Africa due to his commitment as a servant-leader to build a just, prosperous and technologically developed nation for the people of Ghana."

He is recognised as the first member of the Assemblies of God Church worldwide to rise to the highest office of President.

According to the Church, he did not only fulfil his duties of leadership with high integrity and deep humility, but also a "bold declaration of his faith in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ."

Mahama who was a Special Guest at the 64th Conference of the Network in Amityville, Long Island in New York, thanked the Church for the award.

He emphasised that the Church has over the years guided and provided him with the strength to carry out his activities.

Addressing the press, Mahama thanked the New York Ministers Network for the invitation to share his perspectives of leadership with the Church, and recalled the centennial celebration of the Assemblies of God Church in Missouri in 2014, to which he was also invited as a Special Guest.

He said "The church has been supportive all through, especially after my electoral loss in 2016."

