NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confesses


Murder Trial I'll name people in the NPP who contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confesses

play
Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect accused of stabbing to death Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North has threatened to name people who he alleges contracted him to murder the late MP.

The accused who voluntarily made the confession at the district court said he was contracted by some personalities  within the governing  New Patriotic Party NPP to kill the former MP for the Abuakwa North constituency.

According to him, the said person after his arrest urged him to accuse certain persons within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of contracting him.

Daniel Asiedu added that the said  NPP officials later promised to release him when they win power in the 2016 general elections but have failed to fulfill their promise.

play

 

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident. The accomplice was picked several weeks later.

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018  was the judge Arit Nsemoh informed the two accused persons she was yet to receive the A-Gs opinion leaving her with no choice than to adjourn the case.

The case has been adjourned to the 26th of July 2018.

