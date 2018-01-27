Home > News > Local >

Tragedy Nurse, patient killed in ambulance accident

  • Published:
At least four people are feared dead in an accident involving an ambulance and a truck at Beahu, a community in the Ahanta West District of the Western region.

The ambulance was conveying a patient from the Axim Government Hospital to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, crashed into an articulated truck on Friday evening, killing the patient and his relative, and two others on board – a nurse and an Ambulance worker respectively.

The Ambulance with registration number GT – 7348-15, reportedly crashed into the truck with registration number, GV 1453-14, when  other cars on the road delayed in paving the way for the speeding ambulance.

The casualties have been confirmed by the Western regional MTTD Commander Chief Supt Richard Appiah.

Two of the passengers who  survived the accident are being treated in a nearby health facility.

On Thursday, nearly 10 people died in accident at Teacher Mante near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

