Home > News > Local >

Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning


Homosexuality Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning

According to Foh-Amoaning, homosexuals can only be saved through a spiritual battle.

  • Published:
Homosexuals play

Homosexuals
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anti-gay campaigner and senior law lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh-Amoaning has said Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Transgender (LBGT) community in Ghana requires the supernatural intervention of God to deal with their acts.

According to him, homosexuals can only be saved through a spiritual battle.

READ MORE: Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition Otumfuo over UK's gay request

He said "The power of the Lord is capable of delivering people from that thing because all of this is a spiritual battle anyway. I will take you to people in this country who by the grace of God by the power of the Holy Spirit have come out of it. God is capable of delivering people like that. There is nothing that the Lord can't do."

Homosexuals play

Homosexuals

 

He noted that a lot of people think homosexuals is a lifestyle so they engage in doing it adding that the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is proposing a comprehensive legislative solution to the problem.

"There are those who think it is a lifestyle, it is a right, let's do it and not only do they want to do it alone, they want to encourage other people to do it and then foist it on all our heads, that I think is wrong and that can be tackled.

READ ALSO: Most homosexuals are children of satan - Rev Martey

"Our coalition, we are proposing a comprehensive legislative solution to the problem which will isolate those who get into it because of medical problems and those who got into it because of peer pressure, monetary problems and environmental problems. Those, we will deal with and help them, and we will create an environment where there is la egal, psychological, psychiatric and medical help and there is spiritual help for them," he said on Metro TVs Good Evening Ghana.

Moses Foh-Amoaning play

Moses Foh-Amoaning

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ga Homowo: Ban on noise making begins May 14 Ga Homowo Ban on noise making begins May 14
Anas Exposé: ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3 'corrupt' judges
Crime: Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers Crime Police retrieve pistol, mobile phones from two suspected Nigerien armed robbers
Video: Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him Video Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the Presidency; says nobody can touch him
2 Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby 2 Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby
Unclaimed Bodies: Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies Unclaimed Bodies Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

Recommended Videos

Pastor Mensa Otabil: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth Pastor Mensa Otabil Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth
Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah Gay Rights UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah
Local News: Ho Airport ready for operations Local News Ho Airport ready for operations



Top Articles

1 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
2 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
3 Contradiction Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service...bullet
4 Contradiction 10,000 nurses won't be employed in May - Health...bullet
5 Video Lebanese ‘galamseyer’ brags about his connections at the...bullet
6 Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed...bullet
7 Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business...bullet
8 Photos East Legon to Spintex road opens to trafficbullet
9 Fraudulence Lawyer convicted for fraudbullet
10 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire...bullet

Related Articles

Same-sex Marriage Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition Otumfuo over UK's gay request
Homosexuality He is ‘stupid’ and an ‘idiot’ – Foh Amoaning blasts UN expert for gay comments
Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t discriminate against homosexuals – Theresa May to Akufo-Addo, others
Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel
Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliament
Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says
Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador
In Sunyani Police arrest Evangelist for disturbing public peace

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Mob Justice Court selects 7-member jury for trial of Major Mahama 'killers'
Kenya economy rebounds after election slowdown
In Kenya Economy rebounds after election slowdown
Catholic cleric urges security agencies to protect lives of Nigerians
In Benue Catholic cleric urges security agencies to protect lives of Nigerians
My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
Divorce My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court