Police arrest suspected ringleader of Ejura police station attack


The suspect, Imadu Sulemana, police believe organised the youth numbering about 200 to storm the police station to free a taxi driver who was being held in custody for knocking down two female students with his car.

Police have announced the arrest of one person suspected to be the leader of a mob that attacked the Ejura-Sekyedumase district police station.

The two girls were declared dead at the Ejura Government Hospital where they were rushed for medical treatment.

The deceased persons, students of the Ejura Islamic Senior High School, were Iddrisu Maridiya and Shaibu Farisa, both 19 years.

The police fled to safety following the mob attack.

Meanwhile, the chief of Ejura, Ejurahene, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, has vowed to ensure justice in the matter. He has been quoted by citifmonline.com as saying everything is going to be done to ensure there is justice for the families of the students who were knocked down and killed.

He said: “These are our children and my elders and I will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done. I am meeting with all stakeholders to assess the situation and plan on the way forward.”

