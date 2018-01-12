Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness

news

Railways and Development minister Joe Ghartey sent home 14 staff workers on Wednesday after they reported to work late.

The minister, who is known to be a strict disciplinarian, was unforgiving of the staff after countlessly warning them of their late-coming habit.

He thus decided to take action by monitoring and sending home those who reported to work late on Wednesday.

Among those who were unfortunate to have been sent home were nine permanent staff and five national service personnel.

Mr. Ghartey explained that his actions are meant to instill into staff members the habit of reporting to duty on time.

“It was a wake up call and I will monitor their response which I believe will be positive”, he said in an interview with the Finder.

He added that he hopes to see an improvement in the attitude of his staff, despite admitting that they worked hard last year.

According to him, reporting to work early is very vital if productivity is to be enhanced.

”I have to put on record that the staff have worked very hard last year but I am just asking them to work harder,” he said.