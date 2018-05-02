Single spine salary structure to be reviewed

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) will be reviewed.

He said the fundamental logic of Single Spine is warped and therefore needs to be restructured.

The attempt to quadruple the salaries of public sector workers through the Single Spine Salary Structure has been a drawback to strengthening the private sector.

READ MORE: TEWU kick starts strike over Single Spine salary disparities

An Inter-Ministerial Committee has been established by the Ministries of Employment and Labour Relations and Finance to undertake the review.

Speaking on the occasion of May Day, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Nana Addo said his government will consolidate salaries for all civil servants.

He said "Having operated with the Policy since its inception in 2010, it is time to institute this review. The team is expected to do a thorough review of both public and private sector pay policies, not only in Ghana, but also across the globe, to make informed recommendations for implementation.

READ ALSO: Fair Wages want to stop yearly pay rise for public workers

"As we seek to establish a world-class labour force comparable to any in the world, we must address the concerns of workers in the public sector over their remuneration. An inter-ministerial committee is being established by the Ministries of Employment and Labour Relations and Finance, to undertake the review of the single spine pay policy and make recommendations for implementation by government."