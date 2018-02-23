Home > News > Local >

Zoomlion denies cheating sanitation staff


YEA Beneficiaries Zoomlion denies cheating sanitation staff

Zoomlion has been in the spotlight since it emerged that sanitation staff are paid just 20 percent of the amount they deserve as salaries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has strongly refuted claims that the company cheated some staff members under the Sanitation Module of the Youth Employment Programme.

The company has been in the spotlight since it emerged that sanitation staff are paid just 20 percent of the amount they deserve as salaries.

READ ALSO: JB Danquah: Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy report

CEO of Youth Employment Agency, Justin Koduah Frimpong, told the media on Wednesday that Zoomlion charges GH¢500 per head, but pays a beneficiary just GH¢100 a month.

He referred to the situation as an “affront” to beneficiaries since a whopping GH¢400 goes to Zoomlion in the name of agent fees.

play

 

“The review established that each Beneficiary is paid GHC 100.00 whiles GHC 400.00 goes to the service provider as management fees. This practice we consider an affront to Beneficiaries on the programme,” Mr. Koduah Frimpong said.

However, in a statement, the management of Zoomlion has refuted such claims, insisting they have not cheated any sanitation staff.

“The decision to pay beneficiaries GH¢100 per month out of the GH¢500 Management fee was not the initiative of Zoomlion Ghana limited. In fact, at the inception of the module in 2006, beneficiaries were receiving GH¢50 per month, it was the management of Zoomlion that initiated the move for the allowance to be increased to GH¢100. So the same Agency which set the initial amount is the only one that has the authority to change it,” sections of the statement read.

READ ALSO: In Northern Ghana: 3 out of 10 girls marry before 18

The company added that it is the YEA that is responsible for reviewing the salaries of beneficiaries and, as such, they cannot be blamed for that.

Read the full statement from Zoomlion below:

ZOOMLION IS HAPPY WITH ANY RESTRUCTURING OR REVIEW OF SANITATION MODULE OF YEA

The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited wish to commend the Management of the Youth Employment Agency for its plans to restructure the Sanitation Module of the Youth Employment Programme to serve as a blueprint for other modules going forward.

Without preempting any further discussion on the review or restructuring of the module, management however feels compelled to make some clarification on the following issues raised at the YEA press briefing yesterday.

1. Disparities in reported beneficiary numbers versus physical count-That 38,884 beneficiaries turned up for the counting exercise by YEA as against the 45,320 recorded by managers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Zoomlion wish to state that the company’s number is captured in an album with the names, pictures and other details of beneficiaries for verification purposes. The shortfall however occurred as a result of a mixture of reasons, which the CEO of YEA, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong has himself alluded to in a couple of media interviews.

i. Beneficiary Apathy: Prior to the Agency’s exercise, there had been series of headcount exercises conducted by 1) the Agency’s regional and district representatives together with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, 2) District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) directorate, 3) the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited within a period of two (2) months with the objective of ascertaining the true numbers of the beneficiaries. In all these exercises, the beneficiaries had to commute back and forth from their communities to the district capitals and this may have led to the comparatively low turnout as compared to the numbers of beneficiaries in the album provided.

ii. Late arrival or ‘no show’ of the Head count team from the Agency to some of the centers. This situation led to most of the beneficiaries leaving the centers out of frustration. A situation which seriously accounted for the team not meeting all beneficiaries to get them to be counted.

iii. Short notice to the beneficiaries by the Agency upon the team’s arrival in the district caused beneficiaries in the hinterlands to miss the headcount. An example of this happened in Ejura Sekyere-Dumase District

iv. Transportation: Most of the communities have means of transport to the district capital only on market days therefore it became difficult to travel to the district capital when it is not a market day a case in point is Bole-Bamboi and Bunkpurugu yooyoo Districts in the Northern Region. Beneficiaries also had challenges regarding payment for transportation to headcount centres at the district/municipal capitals and this greatly affected the turnout of beneficiaries to the exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Eastern Region: Akyemansa District Assembly cries over alarming rate of teenage pregnancies In Eastern Region Akyemansa District Assembly cries over alarming rate of teenage pregnancies
In Eastern Region: Man arrested for putting son’s hand in fire over GH¢2 In Eastern Region Man arrested for putting son’s hand in fire over GH¢2
Fire Outbreak: Fire guts Radach Hotel in Tamale Fire Outbreak Fire guts Radach Hotel in Tamale
Zoomlion welcomes review of YEA sanitation module Zoomlion welcomes review of YEA sanitation module
In Accra: Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
In Northern Ghana: 3 out of 10 girls marry before 18 In Northern Ghana 3 out of 10 girls marry before 18

Recommended Videos

Local News: Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure Local News Social Media Addiction Caused Law Students' Failure
Accident: Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifa Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifa
Local News: We Won’t Make Laws To Promote Gay Rights – Speaker Of Parliament Local News We Won’t Make Laws To Promote Gay Rights – Speaker Of Parliament



Top Articles

1 Corruption Fight Ghana falls in global corruption perception indexbullet
2 Social Media Rankings KNUST ranked most influential tertiary...bullet
3 Tragedy Nurse found dead in her room in Kumasibullet
4 Gulf States 500 Ghanaians seeking greener pastures in Dubai...bullet
5 Social Media Addiction to WhatsApp and Facebook caused law...bullet
6 Video Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifa Junctionbullet
7 Warning Imminent rainstorm coming - Meteorological agency warnsbullet
8 Immigration 500 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai; forced to pay...bullet
9 Death Penalty Kufour against death sentence; says only...bullet
10 JB Danquah Pathologist finally presents late MP's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Narcotics Tanzanian woman jailed 5-yrs for smuggling $70,000 worth of cocaine
Mining Equipment Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic drags Minister, DCE to court
The NADMO Deputy Coordinator for the Ga South Municipal Assembly Wonder Matthew
In Kasoa 1 dead, 200 injured at Kasoa Amanfrom after Tuesday’s rain
Mass Exams Failure Law School SRC demands scrapping of results after 80% of students fail exams