Former Minister of Trade and Industry under the erstwhile NDC administration, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has revealed that the Ghana beyond aid mantra which has now become a cliché was introduced by late Prof John Evans Atta Mills and former President John Mahama.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the initiator of the idea.

He said Ghana beyond aid mantra, was first introduced in a document in 2012 by the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghana is blessed with a lot of natural resources. Ghana beyond foreign aid has been used in many write-ups and conferences to highlight the natural wealth God gave Ghana which, if prudently exploited and managed, will lift Ghana beyond aid.

Since the 1960s, the country has depended on aid from developing partners for her development.

Although Ghana beyond aid has become a mantra by Nana Addo, Presidential hopeful of the NDC, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said Ghana beyond aid was first enunciated by Mills and Mahama.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "There is a document produced during the 2012 period under professor Atta Mills and president Mahama when the language Ghana Beyond Aid was first enunciated."