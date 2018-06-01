Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah


Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah

According to Ekwow Spio Garbrah, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the initiator of the Ghana beyond aid idea.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Former Minister of Trade and Industry under the erstwhile NDC administration, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has revealed that the Ghana beyond aid mantra which has now become a cliché was introduced by late Prof John Evans Atta Mills and former President John Mahama.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the initiator of the idea.

He said Ghana beyond aid mantra, was first introduced in a document in 2012 by the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghana is blessed with a lot of natural resources. Ghana beyond foreign aid has been used in many write-ups and conferences to highlight the natural wealth God gave Ghana which, if prudently exploited and managed, will lift Ghana beyond aid.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah play

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

 

Since the 1960s, the country has depended on aid from developing partners for her development.

Although Ghana beyond aid has become a mantra by Nana Addo, Presidential hopeful of the NDC, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said Ghana beyond aid was first enunciated by Mills and Mahama.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "There is a document produced during the 2012 period under professor Atta Mills and president Mahama when the language Ghana Beyond Aid was first enunciated."

