Home > News > Politics >

Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil


NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil

According to Kofi Bentil, he should succeed his boss if he refuses to seek for re-election.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has said vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should succeed his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern the country.

He said Bawumia has proved himself as the next heir to Nana Addo.

According to him, he should succeed his boss if he [Nana Addo] refuses to seek for re-election.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei's accusers withdraw legal action

He said no one qualifies to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 election to retain power adding that giving Bawumia the opportunity will help the party.

In an interview on 21 Minutes with KKB, Bentil said "On my own assessment, I believe presently, if you look across the political scene the best person to take over after President Nana Addo will be Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."

Bentil believes Bawumia will have it easy replacing Nana Addo when he retires.

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

"If he continues the way he is going and continues to give me the confidence he gives me and if nobody emerges and gives me greater confidence, I’ll vote for him," he added.

Bawumia posters

In 2017, posters with the image of Dr. Bawumia as a presidential aspirant on the ticket of the NPP emerged, sparking brouhaha among Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Bawumia must be elected as NPP flagbearer for future elections – MP

The nicely-printed posters popped up popped up the various social media platforms.

It has not been confirmed whether Bawumia has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters which have gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The posters have a big picture of smiling Bawumia, who is wearing a smock with the inscription "A northern Muslim with the competency to lead NPP into the election 2020".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Mining: Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu Mining Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu
Rebuttal: Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects' Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
Truce: Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace
2020 Elections: I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags 2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Politics: ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Assault: Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist Assault Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist

Recommended Videos

Politics: Owusu Bempah vows to quit preaching if Mahama ever becomes prez Politics Owusu Bempah vows to quit preaching if Mahama ever becomes prez
NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch - Akufo-Addo says
Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
3 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
4 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
5 Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out...bullet
6 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly...bullet
7 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
8 Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations -...bullet
9 Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020...bullet
10 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet

Related Articles

Mining Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu
Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace
2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Assault Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist
Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court
Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Elections 2020 Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist
Hajia Fati
Trial Hajia Fati makes first appearance in court for assaulting journalist
Ras Mubarak
Protests Recall Ambassador to Israel - Ras Mubarak to Akufo-Addo
Former President John Mahama
NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah