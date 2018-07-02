Pulse.com.gh logo
Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst


Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst

He made the comments in reaction to a statement issued by the immediate former boss EC in which she vowed to response to her dismissal.

  Published: 2018-07-02
play
Financial analyst and political commentator, Sydney Cassely-Hayford, has said the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, does not deserve any sympathy.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM last Saturday, the analyst said due process was followed in her dismissal.

READ MORE: For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'

He made the comments in reaction to a statement issued by the immediate former boss of the EC, in which she vowed to response to her dismissal.

In a statement published Friday, she indicated that she was withholding her response to her dismissal because of the demise of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

"With the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of our former Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, I will at this time, withhold my response to the President’s decision, while we commiserate with his family and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul," she said.

Reacting to her comments, Cassely-Hayford said the ex-EC chair should not try and create any sympathy juices, saying Ghanaians are not interested in a her side of the story.

He said: “Charlotte Osei has even gotten no moral right to come and say ‘I’m mourning Paa Kwesi Arthur so I will not talk about myself until I have finished mourning Paa Kwesi Arthur. There is no sympathy call on this one. She should not even try to create any sympathy juices for us to try and salivate on and wait for what she has to say.We are not interested. She has no side of the story.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei was incompetent and corrupt - Report

“The thing has been investigated, we have followed due process. There is a whole article under the constitution spelling out how such matters should be handled.”

