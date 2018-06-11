Pulse.com.gh logo
Court to determine Opuni's demand for pre-trial disclosure


The Presiding Judge explained that he was waiting for a certified true copy of the Supreme Court decision delivered on the 7th of June 2018, on pretrial disclosure in criminal trials to guide his ruling.

  • Published:
Dr Opuni play

Dr Opuni
An Accra Criminal Court will decide on Wednesday a request by the former boss of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni to be furnished with all documents that will be used by the prosecution during his trial.

This date was announced by Justice Clemence Hoyennuga, a Court of Appeal Judge at the hearing of the case today.

Application to have Opuni's account released thrown out by court

He said the registrar of the Supreme Court has given him his word that he will furnish him with same by close of day today.

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni play

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni

 

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

