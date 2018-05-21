news

The quest by the former Cheif Executive of COCOBOD Dr. Stephen Opuni to have his accounts released to him, hit a snag today as an Accra High Court dismissed an application praying for the order.

Mr. Opuni applied to the court seeking an order for the release of his accounts. His application was after a new order was obtained to have the account frozen, hours after the same court had ordered for the release of the accounts.

The Judge, Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa as part of her reasons for the dismissal said EOCO was carrying out its task of protecting state funds. She further criticizes EOCO describing their handling of the matter as "not following due process but however, said, “the mandate of EOCO must be respected by the court.

READ ALSO: Opuni's case adjourned to June 11

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.





The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

At the last sitting of the court, the legal representatives of the parties brought to close arguments for and against the application. While the defense team of Dr. Opuni maintained that the action of EOCO is against the law, EOCO argued that their action is legal.