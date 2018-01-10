Home > News > Politics >

Entrepreneurship :  Kufuor commends Jospong, Kwame Despite for their smart business skills


Entrepreneurship Kufuor commends Jospong, Kwame Despite for their smart business skills

Kufuor has urged the youth to emulate the entrepreneurial smartness of Dr. Kwame Despite and Joseph Agyepong.

KU.jpg play
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Joseph Siaw Agyepong for their smart entrepreneurship skills.

According to him, the youth of Ghana must strive to emulate the two businessmen, who have created numerous job opportunities through their companies.

Dr Kwame Despite is the owner of a number of companies, including Peace FM. Okay FM, This Way Chocolate Drink, Special Ice Mineral Water, among others.

DES.jpg play Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Mr Agyepong is also the man behind the Jospong Group of Companies, which houses subsidiary companies like Zoomlion, Universal Plastics Product & Recycling Ltd and JSA Logistics ltd.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ghana Job Bank held at his residence, Kufuor praised the efforts of the duo, describing them as businessmen worthy of emulation.

He, therefore, urged the youth to emulate the smartness of the aforementioned businessmen, insisting it does not all always take the knowledge of books to succeed.

JO.jpeg play Kufour and Jospong

“We needn’t go far to the developed world to see where some youth have shown leadership and broken through the moulds. Look at Nigeria now we hear of Dangote. Dangote started when he was a youth, in a way like many of you here perhaps even younger in his 20s and 30s,” Kufour said.

“Even here in Ghana, the list is very exhaustive. Every day you turn unto Peace FM and you hear of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his brother, Ofori Sarpong. See the industries they are creating, the employment. They own Special Ice mineral water, This Way Chocolate Drink, Neat Fufu. With all due respect, I don’t think it is their book so much as it is their smartness. 

"Similarly, Zoomlion started around and seeing that there is so much filth around us. Earlier times we depended on the local government Authorities, unfortunately, the workers come around and just work superficially but they were not regular but this man comes around, organises, employs a lot of people and it is now a household name.”

The former president went on to advice the youth to believe in themselves and not always depend on the government for employment.

According to him, it is unfortunate that many people “have been weaned as a society with everyone looking up to government”, adding that if we want to go that way the “it will take umpteen years before we get there”.

