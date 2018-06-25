Ghana-funded 80 hospital beds cost $25m

news

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made some staggering revelations about the cost of hospital beds in the country.

He said 150 hospital beds funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) cost $25 million whiles 60-80 district hospital beds constructed in Ghana cost the country $25 million without equipment.

He said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is determined to ensure that Ghanaians get absolute value for every pesewa spent on infrastructure projects.

The vice President who joined government officials at a conference organised by Imani-Ghana dubbed "Value-for-Money" in a Facebook post said "It has emerged that Ghana constructs 60-80 bed district hospitals for $25 million, whereas the African Development Bank constructed a 150 bed hospital in Accra for some GHC5.76 million or $1.3 million without equipment. Even if we have to equip this hospital for some $1 million, the total cost cannot get to more than $3 million. So how come we are building district hospitals for $25 million, a figure which even excludes the tax exemptions granted on equipment imported for the hospitals? So for one hospital that Ghana is currently constructing, we could have built and equipped 6 hospitals!

"This cannot continue. The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is determined to ensure that Ghanaians get absolute value for every pesewa spent, and this conference is part of a broad range of measures designed to achieve this objective."