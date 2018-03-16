Home > News > Politics >

Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges


Member of parliament for Assin Central  Kennedy Agyapong
Firebrand politician and NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has called for the arrest and subsequent jailing of ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

On his radio show on Oman FM, Ken said: "Abeiku Sanatana is a crook who deserves to be jail."

Hon. Agyapong claimed the Okay FM presenter sold a state vehicle to a businessman during the administration of John Mahama.

READ ALSO: Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong

Mr Agyapong explained that national security operatives managed to retrieve the said car from the businessman, only to find out that it was Abeiku who sold it out. He wondered why such a thing should happen, insisting the Okay FM presenter is in no capacity to sell a state vehicle to another person.

Abeiku Santana

 

Abeiku Santana was a staunch supporter of former President John Mahama during the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

