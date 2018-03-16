Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges

news

Firebrand politician and NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has called for the arrest and subsequent jailing of ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

Agyapong says the radio host is corrupt and was involved in some shady deals during the erstwhile NDC administration.

On his radio show on Oman FM, Ken said: "Abeiku Sanatana is a crook who deserves to be jail."

Hon. Agyapong claimed the Okay FM presenter sold a state vehicle to a businessman during the administration of John Mahama.

Mr Agyapong explained that national security operatives managed to retrieve the said car from the businessman, only to find out that it was Abeiku who sold it out. He wondered why such a thing should happen, insisting the Okay FM presenter is in no capacity to sell a state vehicle to another person.

Abeiku Santana was a staunch supporter of former President John Mahama during the 2012 and 2016 general elections.