Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament for contempt

news

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseni, has said that colleague legislator Kennedy Agyapong could be expelled if found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

Explaining further, he said the Privileges Committee of Parliament has the power to pronounce sanctions, ranging from a caution to removal from office, on any lawmaker who falls foul.

READ ALSO: #Number12: Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside

Speaking on Joy News TV on Tuesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said Mr. Agyapong could be permanently removed from office if found guilty of contempt.

“A referral to the Privileges Committee of a Member of Parliament’s conduct, or of an outsider’s behavior, can be quasi-criminal proceedings so penalties could be imposed on that person’s conduct,” Inusah Fuseni said.

He added that “a Member of Parliament should not conduct himself in such a way that his conduct could land him at the privileges committee [and] that in itself is telling on the Member of Parliament”.

Mr. Agyapong finds himself accused of making certain unsavoury statements against the House.

The Assin Central MP was dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for “insulting” Parliament and describing the House useless for electing Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as a Majority Leader.

The motion was moved by Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who believes Mr. Agyapong’s utterances constitute contempt.

READ ALSO: In Canada: Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto

Mr. Inusah backed Muntaka’s claim, saying: “Insulting does not only question the image of Parliament but [it] also raises questions about the dignity and sanctity of Parliament which is protected by the constitution.”

According to him, “Parliament itself must rise to the occasion and get members to behave” if they are eroding the dignity and sanctity of the House.

Meanwhile, the Privileges Committee of Parliament has set July 3 for a public hearing of a case of contempt brought against Mr. Agyapong.