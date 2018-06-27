Pulse.com.gh logo
Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament for contempt


Unsavoury Comments Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament if found guilty of contempt

Inusah Fuseni said the Privileges Committee of Parliament has the power to pronounce sanctions, ranging from a caution to removal from office, on any lawmaker who falls foul.

  • Published:
play
Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseni, has said that colleague legislator Kennedy Agyapong could be expelled if found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

Explaining further, he said the Privileges Committee of Parliament has the power to pronounce sanctions, ranging from a caution to removal from office, on any lawmaker who falls foul.

Speaking on Joy News TV on Tuesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said Mr. Agyapong could be permanently removed from office if found guilty of contempt.

Inusah Fuseni play

Inusah Fuseni

 

“A referral to the Privileges Committee of a Member of Parliament’s conduct, or of an outsider’s behavior, can be quasi-criminal proceedings so penalties could be imposed on that person’s conduct,” Inusah Fuseni said.

He added that “a Member of Parliament should not conduct himself in such a way that his conduct could land him at the privileges committee [and] that in itself is telling on the Member of Parliament”.

Mr. Agyapong finds himself accused of making certain unsavoury statements against the House.

The Assin Central MP was dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for “insulting” Parliament and describing the House useless for electing Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as a Majority Leader.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

The motion was moved by Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who believes Mr. Agyapong’s utterances constitute contempt.

Mr. Inusah backed Muntaka’s claim, saying: “Insulting does not only question the image of Parliament but [it] also raises questions about the dignity and sanctity of Parliament which is protected by the constitution.”

According to him, “Parliament itself must rise to the occasion and get members to behave” if they are eroding the dignity and sanctity of the House.

Meanwhile, the Privileges Committee of Parliament has set July 3 for a public hearing of a case of contempt brought against Mr. Agyapong.

