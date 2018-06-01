Home > News > Politics >

Ken Agyapong vows to premiere video of Anas taking $100k bribe


Mr Agyapong alleges he has a video in which the Anas is reported to have confessed to a state prosecutor of receiving $100,000 bribe wondering why the person seeking equity does not approach equity with clean hands.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to premiere a video of ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking a bribe from a state attorney.

He said the video titled: "Who watches the watchman" will show that Anas is corrupt and he took $100,000 bribe from a lawyer.

The outspoken MP said may God struck him dead if he fails to show the said video to Ghanaians maintaining that the approach used by Anas for his undercover investigations smacks of blackmail.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

 

Since the expose that led to the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi by Anas, Kennedy Agyaong has vowed to expose Anas as corrupt.

This, he started earlier in the week, by releasing alleged pictures of the real face of Anas on his NET 2 television station.

He vowed to also premiere the video in his possession after June 6 to show the kind of person, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, insisting he does not make allegations in the vacuum.

“Let Anas premiere his (investigative video on the June 6), I will also premiere my video titled “ WHO WATCHES THE WATCHMAN, so he should be ready', he threatened.

