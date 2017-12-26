news

Journalist and host of Peace FM's morning show programme, Kokrokoo, Kwame Sefa Kayi has been sharing with Ghanaians his best and worst ministers under the Akufo-Addo administration.

President Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint some 110 Ministers including deputies and regional ministers, generated mixed reactions among Ghanaians, as this was the highest number of appointees any government has had since the Fourth Republic.

It came as a surprise to many, with others suggesting that the president was only rewarding party loyalty by giving out those positions.

But Nana Akufo-Addo defended the move, saying that additional talents were needed to ensure success in critical sectors.

A year into his mandate as president, the Ghana Journalists’ Association 2016 Journalist of the Year, Kwame Sefa Kayi has pointed that out of the 110 ministers appointed, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has been the best.

“I think Peter Amewu has done well,” he said.

Mr Amewu championed an anti-galamsey course and it has since yielded results.

The ace broadcaster, however, did not give a direct answer when asked who his worst minister was, except to say that “Dominic Nitiwul should have kept quiet on Mahama, it was irrelevant. He shouldn’t have spoken.”

Dominic Nitiwul had demanded that John Mahama vacates the residence as it was sited on military land.

He criticized the previous administration for their poor handling of matters relating to the armed forces, claiming that land belonging to the military had been sold off to government officials at the time.

His comments were described as irresponsible by Former President John Dramani Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Kwame Sefa Kayi further debunked rumours that he had been offered appointment by the current government.

“…We are too petty when it comes to politics. I remember when I campaigned for Mahama to become vice president, running mate to Atta Mills and I did the same for Bawumia. The flak? It will take us a while to get there” he said.