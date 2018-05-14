Home > News > Politics >

Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family


Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family

Jewel Ackah is famously known for composing the anthem of the National Democratic Congress and a staunch NDC member.

  • Published:
John Mahama donates to Jewel Ackah play

John Mahama donates to Jewel Ackah
Ex-President John Mahama, on Saturday, donated GHS 12,000 towards the preparation of the funeral for the late highlife great, Jewel Ackah.

Mahama made this donation during the one week celebration of the passing of the musician in Tema.

Accompanied by top NDC officials, John Mahama also signed the book of condolences at the event which was held at the Basabasa Park at Tema Community 2.

Mahama with Jewel Ackah play

Mahama with Jewel Ackah

 

According to the sister of late legendary Hi-life singer, Mahama kept him on GH¢2,000 monthly retention while he was on his sickbed.

“May God bless him , since he got to know Jewel Ackah and they become friends, he supported him financially by sending him GH¢2,000 every month and even when Jewel was admitted at 37 Military hospitals he came over to visit him on several occasions followed by a GH¢10,000 donation when he was discharged”, she revealed.

Jewel Ackah will be laid to rest on August 4, 2018 in Axim in the Central Region, the family announced.

