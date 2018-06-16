Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Card


National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Card

On Saturday, a fake Ghana Card of Asawase MP, Mutaka Mubarak,  Bawku Central MP , Isaac Adongo and Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akando, were published on Facebook.

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have denied registering for the National Identification Card (Ghana Card).

Kwabena Mintah Akando Reacted: "I have not registered and will not register until voter ID is accepted as a valid document for registration. That is the only means by which majority of my constituents can be registered. On the said Date (13/06/18) I was on Utv opposing same. Again I never went anywhere close to the registration center at parliament on the said date"

Hon. Isaac Adongo wrote: "Fraud. I wasn't born in 1974. The dress in the picture is what wore last year to register as a new mp before I was sworn In."

The leadership of the NDC in parliament had asked their members not to register because the voter ID is not one of the documents needed to register for the card. "We are unable to participate in the registration exercise," the minority said in a statement.

They have also served notice to going to court to compel the National Identification Authority to accept Voter ID in the registration exercsie.

The National Identification Authority is currently registering MPs and parliamentary staffers.

Last week, former president John Mahama, who is highly favoured to lead the NDC into the 2020 election, had said the Ghana Card "is a deliberate attempt to denationalise some of our people and we shall not accept it, we shall not stand by and let it happen."

According to him, "We will use every legitimate instrument that is possible under a democracy to ensure that every Ghanaian is able to register as a Ghanaian.”

The National Identification Authority last week began issuing the instant Ghana Card to Jubilee House staffers.

The exercise is expected to cover the entire country in the coming days.

