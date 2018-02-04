Home > News > Politics >

NPP activists invoke curses on party executives


Video NPP activists invoke curses on party executives over polling station elections

A group of aggrieved party supporters dissatisfied with the election processes because their names had been deleted from the voters register have turned to voodooism.

The polling station elections of the governing New Patriotic Party has taken a new twist in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region.

The disgruntled members, numbering about four, turned to the Odupong Gei Kordua River to invoke curses on the party’s acting General Secretary John Boadu, MP for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Municipal Chief Executive and other party executives.

They invoked the curses using 10 eggs, four bottles of schnapps and slaughtered a white sheep.

In their plea to the river god, the leader of the group said: “Since 2008, some of us have toiled, sacrificed, spent our money and some have even scarified their blood for the party to the extent that today some people have suffered stroke. But after winning power, some of our executives have removed our names from the register that we are not delegates."

“Nana, we cannot say anything. We know you can help us that is why we have come to you. We know you wont let our toil be in vain. Anyone who is a part of this, kill the person!,” he added.

