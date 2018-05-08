NPP condemns Hajia Fati for slapping journalist

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned one of its supporters Hajia Fati for attacking a journalist.

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra-based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms last Friday.

READ MORE: Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

"She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn’t approach me, she didn’t tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn't know who she was," she said.

READ MORE: Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags

The party in a statement signed by the acting General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu, said it distances itself from the act and "condemn it unreservedly."

"The party wishes to assure Ghanaian journalists that, it respects and cherishes the role of the media as partners in development and does not condone any action intended to suppress press freedom.

"No journalist should feel intimidated and must continue to discharge his/her duties without fear," the statement added.

Read below the full statement:

NPP condemns attack on journalist

The NPP has noted with concern an alleged attack on a journalist by one of its supporters, Hajia Fati.

We distance ourselves from the act and condemn it unreservedly.

The party wishes to assure Ghanaian journalists that, it respects and cherishes the role of the media as partners in development and does not condone any action intended to suppress press freedom.

READ ALSO: Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters

No journalist should feel intimidated and must continue to discharge his/her duties without fear.

Though the New Patriotic Party has already begun an internal enquiry into the alleged incident, we will also cooperate with other agencies investigating same.

…Signed…

John Boadu

General Secretary (Ag)