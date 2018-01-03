NPP Registration :  Kofi Jumah threatens to sponsor aggrieved members to sue NPP if...

news

Former Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has threatened to sponsor aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sue constituency, regional and national executives for denying its members to register in the ongoing polling station registration exercise.

He said legitimate party members across the country, especially Asante Akyem North, Subin, Elembelle, Asokwa, Asante Akim North, Nsuta Kwaman and Kumawu have been unjustifiably denied to register in the ongoing NPP registration.

READ MORE: Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer

He added that the affected NPP members have not been given any tangible reason.

Some polling stations executives, he maintained, "are keeping the registration away from their known opponents. Others are saying the registration is over."

"At the Nsuta Kwaman Beposo constituency nothing is happening. I went there to register but was told the exercise is with one person at Kwaman who decides who to register. I learnt it’s the same at Nsuta and Beposo.

"A few people are going to houses with exercise books and writing the names of people they want. Selfish constituency executives and Members of Parliament (MPs) have undermined the integrity of the whole process," he alleged.

"I am going to pay the legal fees to take legal action against any group, individuals and even executives if the constituency, regional or the national executive fails to act to uphold the constitution of the party.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians will benefit more from gov’t policies in 2018 – Boadu

"We will not allow self centered individuals to destroy our party. We want a strong party built on the foundations of true democracy," Kofi Jumah warned.

With barely just a day to the deadline for the polling station registration, polling station executives have not been given forms to validate and update their membership in some contituencies.